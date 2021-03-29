More than a fifth of small UK exporters have suspended EU sales

-
ALSO READ
UK is free to do things differently, says PM Johnson post Brexit hours
EU, UK set weekend deadline for post-Brexit trade pact amid no-deal fears
Post-Brexit trade deal new starting point for UK-EU: Boris Johnson
'We have taken back control' after UK-EU Brexit trade deal: UK PM Johnson
EU, UK entering last week of substantive Brexit talks: UK foreign secretary
-
LONDON (Reuters) - More than a fifth of small British exporters have temporarily halted sales to the European Union and 4% have done so permanently, a survey showed on Monday, highlighting problems that have followed the Brexit trade deal.
A trade agreement between London and Brussels that came into force on Jan. 1 has caused disruption and delays for some companies having to deal with new bureaucracy and rules.
In the survey by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), 30 out of 132 exporters said they had stopped sales to the European Union temporarily, while five reported having done so permanently.
Just over one in 10 said they had set up, or were thinking of establishing, a presence within an EU country, the research, conducted between March 1 and 15, showed.
"Those that do business internationally are being hit with some incredibly demanding, unfamiliar paperwork," said FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry.
"What we hoped would prove to be teething problems are in danger of becoming permanent, systemic ones."
The government has previously said that some issues were temporary as it sought to resolve problems.
British goods exports to the EU, excluding non-monetary gold and other precious metals, slumped by a record 40.7% in January compared with December, while imports fell by 28.8%, the Office for National Statistics said this month.
In response to those figures, David Frost, who was Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator, said the "unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures".
COVID-19 and stockpiling have also affected trade flows.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Jane Merriman)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU