Post-Brexit trade deal new starting point for UK-EU: Boris Johnson

-
ALSO READ
EU, UK set weekend deadline for post-Brexit trade pact amid no-deal fears
'We have taken back control' after UK-EU Brexit trade deal: UK PM Johnson
EU, UK entering last week of substantive Brexit talks: UK foreign secretary
EU-UK post-Brexit deal of historical importance: German Chancellor Merkel
Post-Brexit trade talks with EU in 'serious situation', says UK PM Johnson
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the post-Brexit trade deal is a new starting point for Britain and the European Union (EU).
"I welcomed the importance of the UK/EU Agreement as a new starting point for our relationship, between sovereign equals," Johnson tweeted on Monday after a call with European Council President Charles Michel, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said both sides looked forward to the formal ratification of the agreement and to working together on shared priorities, such as tackling climate change.
The trade deal, which came after nine months of arduous negotiations between Britain and the EU, was announced Thursday by Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The British Parliament is expected to vote in a special sitting of parliament to approve the deal on Wednesday while the EU will adopt fast-track procedures for provisional application.
Representatives of member states of the EU have agreed on the provisional application of the trade and cooperation agreement with Britain starting from January 1, 2021, Sebastian Fischer, spokesperson of the Permanent Representatives Committee for the German Presidency of the EU Council, tweeted around noon time on Monday.
The free trade deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth around 668 billion pounds (about $905.4 billion).
Britain is the EU's third largest trading partner in goods, following the US and China.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU