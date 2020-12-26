Moscow's death toll from coronavirus rises by 77 over past day to 10,840

-
Moscow has registered 77 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,840, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.
"Another 77 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
In the previous day, 74 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.
