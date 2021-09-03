Mullah Baradar to lead new Taliban-led Afghanistan government: Report

Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office, will lead the new government in Afghanistan, at least three sources in the Islamist group said on Friday.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government, the sources said.

