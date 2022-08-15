Musk 1st foreigner to write for China's top internet watchdog mag: Report

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Musk pitches lofty goals in China's Internet censorship agency magazine
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the first foreigner to write an article for the official magazine of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's top internet watchdog.
According to South China Morning Post, Musk's article titled "Believe in technology, create a better future," was published in the latest edition of 'China Wangxin' magazine.
The magazine "typically invites government officials, professors and state-owned enterprise executives to contribute articles."
Musk's Tesla makes roughly 25 per cent of its revenue in China.
Tesla was the third biggest automaker in mainland China in the first half of this year. It delivered almost 200,000 vehicles to customers during this period, according to Canalys.
Amid supply chain disruptions and extended Covid-19 lockdowns in China, Tesla reported $16.9 billion in revenue for the second quarter (Q2), down from $18.8 billion in the first quarter (Q1) this year.
In May, Musk praised China and said that whatever the world thinks of China, the country is leading the race in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy."
The 'China Wangxin' magazine also has an article from Ant Group CEO Eric Jing Xiandong, one of the few people from the private sector who have written for the magazine, including Alibaba Group Holding CEO Daniel Zhang Yong and Tencent Holdings' CEO Pony Ma Huateng.
Ant will "better serve the overall economic and social development of the nation, and contribute to its inclusive and sustainable digital development," Jing wrote.
--IANS
na/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU