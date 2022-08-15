Pakistan Met Dept predicts rigorous monsoon activity in parts of country

-
-
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rigorous monsoon activity in the coming days with more torrential rains in the southern parts of the country.
The department in its latest forecast report said that an intense monsoon is expected as depression has developed in the Arabian Sea which is likely to move towards Pakistan's west along its Makran coast, reports Xinhua news agency.
Under the influence of this weather system, the report said that rain-wind and thundershower with few heavy falls are expected in Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces from until Tuesday with occasional gaps.
It added that widespread rain-wind and thundershowers, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Sindh and Balochistan provinces from Tuesday to Thursday.
The heavy rain may generate urban flooding in parts of Sindh, Punjab and KP while flash flooding in the Balochistan region, the report said, adding that it could also cause landslides in northern parts of the country.
The report advised fishermen, travellers and tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period and suggested all concerned authorities remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.
The total death toll from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has reached 592, including 116 women and 230 children, along with 974 others injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
