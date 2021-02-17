Myanmar coup: US 'disturbed' by additional charges filed against Suu Kyi

-
ALSO READ
All eyes on Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing as military seizes power
Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, key politicians
Aung San Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar
Myanmar coup: Internet restored after being shut for second night
Myanmar coup: Protesters march again, defy military ban on gatherings
-
The United States is "disturbed" by the reports of additional charges being filed against Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi by the military junta, said Ned Price, State Department spokesperson on Tuesday (local time).
NHK World quoted Price as urging the Myanmar military to immediately release all unjustly detained civilians and political leaders and to restore the democratically elected government.
"As the president has said the military's seizure of power is a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law," he said.
During the briefing, Price asserted that the US has made it clear that it wants China to play a constructive role in Myanmar's affairs.
The US will continue to send the message until China condemns the coup d'etat, he said.The US State Department on Sunday had authorised the voluntary departures of family members and non-emergency US government employees in Myanmar, NHK World quoted Price as saying.
On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.
The military detained several political officials and activists including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency.
Despite military repression, widespread protests continue across Myanmar, including Yangon and other key cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU