Trump slams former ally McConnell, calls him 'dour, sullen political hack'

After being acquitted in the second impeachment trial, US former President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) called his former ally and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack".
Trump's response comes days after McConnell had voted to acquit Trump during the latter's impeachment trial. "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," he said.
"He (McConnell) will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," he added.
Recently, McConnell, who had worked together with the former President for four years, had targetted Trump over the Capitol riot that took place on January 6.
"January 6th was a disgrace. American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of democratic business they did not like," he had said.
"They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth -- because he was angry he'd lost an election."
On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with the police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.
The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.
Five people -- four protesters and a police officer -- were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814.
The deadly attack prompted the House Democrats to move to impeach Trump. The Senate trial that ended this weekend acquitted Trump.
