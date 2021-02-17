Myanmar: UN urges influencing people to prevent military from using force

-
ALSO READ
All eyes on Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing as military seizes power
Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, key politicians
Aung San Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar
Myanmar coup: Military abolishes NLD govt's peace process mechanism
Myanmar coup: New Zealand severs diplomatic, military ties with Naypyidaw
-
UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews issued a statement calling on all actors with influence in the country to convince the military to refrain from violence ahead of protests planned for Wednesday.
"I fear that Wednesday has the potential for violence on a greater scale in Myanmar than we have seen since the illegal takeover of the government on February 1," Andrews said on Tuesday evening.
"Today, I am issuing an urgent call on all governments, individuals and entities that may have influence on Myanmar military authorities to use that influence to convince the junta that rallies planned for Wednesday must be allowed to proceed without detentions or violence," he said.
Andrews also said he received reports of soldiers being transported to the city of Yangon where a rally has been called for following the beginning of a secret trial of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.
"In the past, such troop movements preceded killings, disappearances, and detentions on a mass scale," he warned.
Andrews also urged the international business community to immediately call interlocutors in the State Administrative Council and warn about the risk of suspending business in Myanmar if violence against protesters continues.
Earlier in the month, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. Suu Kyi and Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU