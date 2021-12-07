Iranian President Raisi vows support for Gulf countries' security

-
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin refuses to resign, delays vote by a month
OPEC oil alliance in standoff between Saudi Arabia and UAE
Covid: UAE extends ban on passenger flights from India till August 2
UAE's Emirates airline to resume flights from India to Dubai from June 23
-
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hosted National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and assured him of Tehran's support to the security of Gulf states.
"Good relations with the countries of the region are among the priorities of Iran's foreign policy under the new administration, and this is the reason why we welcome the development of relations with the UAE," Raisi told Al Nahyan during the meeting on Monday.
Raisi said the relations between Iran and the UAE should not be influenced by "outsiders", and warned of efforts by "enemies of regional countries...to create fear among neighbours".
The President noted that Israel will turn "any place where they set their foot on into a tool for expansionism".
In August last year, the Iranian authorities harshly condemned the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel.
For his part, Al Nahyan said that the UAE has the development of relations with Iran in their agenda since both countries "have a common destiny".
The UAE official told Raisi that his meetings in Tehran "will be a turning point in the relations between the two countries".
Al Nahyan presented Raisi with an invitation by UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the country, and voiced hope that Raisi's trip would open a new chapter in the ties between Abu Dhabi and Tehran.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU