Nancy Pelosi calls for invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (local time) called Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.
Speaking at a news conference, Pelosi said that if the 25th Amendment is not invoked against Trump, Congress will move forward with the impeachment of the president, reported CNN.
"I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment that is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people," she said.
Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove President Trump from office due to his inability to "discharge the powers and duties of his office."
Earlier, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also called for Pence to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment, according to CNN.
This comes after chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.
Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.
