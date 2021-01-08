White House condemns 'appalling, reprehensible' mob violence at US Capitol

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers seek immediate removal of Trump as supporters attack Capitol
Congress to certify Biden's presidential victory despite US Capitol attack
US lawmakers to investigate police after Capitol breach by pro-Trump mob
Four dead after hundreds of Trump supporters attacked US Capitol Hill
World leaders express shock at Trump supporters storming US Capitol
-
The White House on Thursday (local time) condemned the mob violence at the US Capitol yesterday, saying that those who violently besieged the building were opposite everything the current administration stands for.
During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House. Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at US Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it, the President and this administration in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
McEnany lamented the loss of lives and injury during the chaotic situation at the Capitol, and thanked law enforcement officers, calling them 'true American heroes'.
"Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence we have seen. We are one American people under God," she said.
She also mentioned that the White House was working for an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.
Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.
Biden later called the mob violence at the US Capitol one of the 'darkest days in the history of the nation' and an 'unprecedented assault' on US democracy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU