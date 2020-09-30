Nancy Pelosi, Democrats unveil $2.2-trillion coronavirus aid Bill

US House of Representatives Speaker said that Democratic lawmakers unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which she said was a compromise measure that reduces the costs of the economic aid.

In a letter to Democratic lawmakers released by Pelosi's office, she said the legislation "includes new funding needed to avert catastrophe for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others." “Democrats are making good on our promise to compromise with this updated bill," she said. "We have been able to make critical additions and reduce the cost of the bill by shortening the time covered for now.” A vote is possible later this week, according to multiple Democratic aides, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Pelosi in recent days has said she thinks a deal can be reached with the White House on a new coronavirus relief package and that talks were continuing. But she also said that she would offer legislation if the impasse continued with the Trump administration over the size and shape of another relief package.

Formal talks among Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows aimed at hammering out a relief package broke down on August 7 with the two sides far apart.

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke by phone on Sunday and again on Monday. new proposal included $436 billion for state and local governments, as well as money for education, testing, airline industry workers.