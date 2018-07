Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam arrested in graft case on return to Pakistan

Pakistan's former prime minister along with his daughter were arrested tonight on their return to the country after they were convicted in a corruption case, less than two weeks before the country goes to polls.

The plane carrying Sharif and landed at Lahore's at 9:15 IST, nearly three hours late from the scheduled arrival.



The flight EY243 arrived here from Earlier they flew to the UAE capital from London, where Sharif's ailing wife Kulsoom is battling for her life.

Officials from Pakistan's anti-graft body, who were present at the airport, took them into custody as they came out of the plane.

The two were convicted on July 6 in the Evenfield properties case linked to the Sharif family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.



Both Sharif, 68, and Maryam, 44, have been sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and 7 years in prison respectively.

The National Accountability Bureau and the caretaker government had announced that they would be taken into custody upon their arrival at the airport.

A helicopter is present at the airport to take them to Islamabad from there they will be sent to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after producing them before the accountability court.