JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Ahead of US mid-term poll, Facebook identifies political influence campaign
Business Standard

Nawaz Sharif shifted to back to Adiala jail as health improves

Sharif was shifted to the Cardiac Centre of the PIMS after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to the jail from a hospital on Tuesday following improvement in his health.

Sharif, 68, was shifted to the Cardiac Centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Sunday night.

Sources in PIMS said that various tests were performed on him, which showed a lot of improvement in his health, and doctors decided to shift him back to the jail.

They said Sharif was being shifted to jail on doctors' advice.
 

The sources said Sharif also expressed willingness to go back to jail as he was not ready to go the to hospital in first place and only agreed when his jailed daughter and her husband convinced him to follow doctors' advice.

Heavy security measures were taken to shift him back to jail.

The three-time Pakistan premier is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail since July 13.
 

Earlier in the day, Punjab province home minister Shaukat Javed said Sharif's medical report does not suggest any treatment abroad.

Talking to reporters, Javed brushed off the rumours of sending Sharif to London for medical treatment.

Javed said there are no complications in Sharif's health condition.
First Published: Tue, July 31 2018. 23:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements