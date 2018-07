Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to hospital over cardiac issues: Pakistan govt

Doctors conducted a check-up of Sharif after he complained of chest pain and advised that he immediately be shifted to a coronary care unit (CCU) of the Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, Geo news reported. Pakistan's caretaker government on Sunday ordered prison authorities to immediately shift former prime minister to the country's top hospital after his health deteriorated in the high-security in

Sharif, 68, is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the in since July 13.

Last week, it was reported that Sharif is on the verge of a kidney failure. Doctors recommended to shift him to hospital immediately.

The decision to shift Sharif to hospital was taken by the Punjab government which has administrative control of the after a team of doctors recommended that Sharif needed proper medication and care as he has been suffering from acute pain in both his arms, likely due to lack of adequate blood circulation.

"Sharif will be shifted to Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad where preparations have been made to keep the high-profile prisoner," Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said.



Earlier, a team of doctors headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood carried out medical checkup of Sharif after he complained of pain in chest.

Dr Malik, head of the cardiology department, suggested that authorities shift Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. His ECG was also not satisfactory.

The Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has diabetes and undergone bypass surgery in 2016. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholestrol and diabetes.

Last week, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to caretaker Punjab government seeking better facilities for them at Adiala Jail.



Shehbaz had asked the authorities to ensure continuous provision of medicines and medical examination to Sharif from his personal doctor as he was suffering from dehydration and his blood urea content was 50 per cent higher than it should have been.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the Adiala Jail. Security personnel have been deployed around its premises and also special arrangements have also been made at the