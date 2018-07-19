Sharif, Maryam to be shifted from Adiala jail to Sihala amid security fears

Former Pakistan prime minister and his daughter are likely to be shifted from in to the rest house of Training College in

Geo TV quoted sources as saying that all arrangements have been made to move the father-daughter duo to Sihala rest house. The chief commissioner had earlier declared the rest house as a sub-jail to keep the two figures.

On July 6, Sharif and Maryam were convicted in the by the Accountability Court.

While Sharif was given ten years of imprisonment and slapped with a fine of eight million pounds, Maryam was awarded eight years in jail and fined two million pounds. Also, Nawaz's son-in-law Captain (retd) was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

Upon their arrival at Lahore, the father-daughter duo was taken to by a special chartered flight, from where they were taken to in

It should be noted that Sharif and Maryam were in London for a month to meet the former's ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had cancelled the bail requests of Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in connection to the Avenfield properties case.

A two-judge division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani had issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a response on appeals filed by the

The bench rejected the appeal to grant bail to Sharif, Maryam and Safdar, and directed the NAB to submit its reply to the application seeking to suspend their conviction, ARY News reported.

Furthermore, it requested the authorities to present a complete record of the Avenfield judgment in the next hearing.