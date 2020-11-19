Nearly 2,425 troops killed in Karabakh conflict: Armenia health ministry

-
ALSO READ
Civilian death toll from hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh rises to 31
Lavrov expresses concern to Azerbaijan's over rising casualties in Karabakh
Trump says 'good progress' being made on deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Russia doing everything to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Vladimir Putin
Azerbaijan says 12 civilians dead following Armenian missile attack
-
A total of 2,425 Armenian servicemen have been killed since the long-simmering dispute in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh was reignited in late September, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As of Tuesday evening, our forensic medical service has examined 2,425 bodies of dead servicemen," Minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters, adding that 250 bodies were yet to be identified.
The army's data lists 1,585 dead troops.
Last week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting November 10.
Under the deal, Azerbaijan retains control of the territories it captured during the conflict, while Russia deploys peacekeepers along the line of contact of the warring parties and to the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU