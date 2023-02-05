JUST IN
Business Standard

Sri Lankan coal company requests over $12 million amid power cuts fear

Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company Shehan Sumanasekara told media on Saturday that he has asked the money from Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera

Topics
sri lanka | coal industry | coal crisis

IANS  |  Colombo 

Coal

The Lanka Coal Company, incorporated to procure and supply coal for coal-fired thermal plants of Sri Lanka, has requested over $12 million to buy coal for power plants.

Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company Shehan Sumanasekara told media on Saturday that he has asked the money from Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lanka Coal Company needs 2 million metric tons of coal annually, or 33 ship loads, to manage energy needs, he said.

Earlier, Ceylon Electricity Board, the state-owned electricity producer, warned that without a continuous supply of coal, the country may face extended power cuts in the dry season.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing daily power cuts since early 2022 due to foreign reserve shortages. About 45 per cent of the country's electricity is generated by the thermal power, which relies on the import of fuel.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 07:22 IST

