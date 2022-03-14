Nearly half of Russia's reserves frozen in wake of Moscow's war in Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
4 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan capital Quetta
Vienna talks underway, negotiations for 2015 Iran nuke agreement continue
Russia presses invasion to the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Delhi's annual average NO2 level way beyond safe limit since 2013: Report
Over 80 missing in landslide at jade mine in Myanmar's Kachin state
-
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that nearly half of the country's roughly $640 billion dollars of gold and foreign currency reserves have been frozen in the wake of Moscow's ongoing war on Ukraine.
Speaking to the local media, Siluanov said that Russia will pay rubles to its debt holders, reports Xinhua news agency.
He said that the current conflict in Ukraine has not been easy for Russian financial institutions.
Still, the country's capital reserves have made it possible for banks under severe restrictions to function.
The Russian authorities will closely monitor inflation and the state of the country's pensions, Siluanov noted.
"Of course, we have enough money to ensure the production of vital goods. The Central Bank will provide the necessary liquidity to the financial system," he said.
Since Russia started the war on February, there has been an onslaught of Western economic sanctions, including asset freezes, in response.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU