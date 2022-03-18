US bipartisan Congress delegation to visit Nepal in April second week

-
The US' bipartisan Congressional delegation is expected to visit Nepal by the second week of April, days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day trip to Nepal.
Wang is scheduled to visit Nepal on March 26-27, The Kathmandu Post reported.
Nepali officials confirmed that the delegation comprises 25 members will be visiting Kathmandu.
Wang's planned visit and Beijing's increased concern over the US grant seems that the powerful countries are again taking interest in Nepal, according to the experts and Nepal's official.
This interest came after the US granted USD 500 million to Nepal for improving electricity supply and roads as per the US Government's Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).
After the MCC compact's ratification on February 27, the Chinese government's mouthpieces wrote in their editorials that the US is interfering in Nepal's sovereignty.
US Congress delegation visit is expected to be high-level exchanges later this year from both sides to mark the 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nepal and the US, Nepali newspaper reported citing sources.
"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Nepal-US diplomatic ties and a lot of political and social engagements are taking place between the two counties," the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu post.
Meanwhile, Chinese officials say Wang's visit to Kathmandu has agenda and that is to reassess Beijing's geopolitical and security challenges, as China no longer feels secure in Nepal."Implementation of the BRI projects in Nepal is important for Beijing," says a second Kathmandu-based Chinese official who has long liaised between Kathmandu and Beijing. He was also speaking on the condition of anonymity.
"But this time Beijing is more worried about the security challenges emanating from the compact's approval," he added.
During his visit, Foreign Minister Wang will also take stock of the political climate in Kathmandu, reported The Annapurna Express.The Chinese government is also unhappy with its Kathmandu-based diplomats for their supposed failure in curbing anti-Chinese activities.
The MCC saga has been a sobering experience for China. Beijing is reportedly reassessing its relations with Nepali leaders, particularly those it had trusted before.
