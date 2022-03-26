Nepal signs nine agreements with China during Wang Yi's visit

-
ALSO READ
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Nepal from March 25 to 27
Component of loan makes China's BRI a complicated issue: Experts
Nepal makes efforts to reset ties with India as top leadership changes
Chipmaker Intel apologises for asking suppliers to avoid Xinjiang
Chinese foreign minister arrives in India on unannounced visit
-
Nepal and China signed six agreements related to various projects on Saturday.
The Foreign Ministers of Nepal and China, Narayan Khadka and Wang Yi, respectively, witnessed the signing and exchange of agreements, MoUs and documents after delegation-level talks.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one of the agreements is on a technical assistance scheme for the China-aided feasibility study of the cross-border railway.
Another is on on economic and technical cooperation, under which China will increase its annual assistance to Nepal from Rs 13 billion to Rs 15 billion and will finance some projects that will be mutually agreed upon between the two sides.
Another agreement is on cooperation on the feasibility study of the China-Nepal Power Grid interconnection where China will finance the new alignment of the Ratamate-Rasuwagadhi-Kerung transmission line.
Similarly, both sides have also signed a protocol on the safety and health conditions of haylage export from Nepal to China. Another agreement is about providing 98 per cent duty free treatment to imported goods in China.
Likewise, the Chinese side has handed over the certificate of Araniko highway maintenance project Phase III to Nepal.
Both sides have also also approved the minutes of the seventh meeting on enhancing cooperation in the railway sector, which took place in January 2022 in a virtual mode.
Another agreement is about Covid vaccine assistance to Nepal. China will donate an additional 4 million doses of Sinovac to Nepal.
The last one is a protocol on sending a Chinese medical team to work in Nepal.
Wang, who is also the State Councilor, arrived in Kathmandu on Friday after completing his working visit to India where he held talks with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar.
--IANS
giri/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU