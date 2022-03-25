Component of loan makes China's BRI a complicated issue: Experts

-
ALSO READ
Nepal makes efforts to reset ties with India as top leadership changes
Nepal imposes partial lockdown in Kathmandu Valley after Covid cases surge
US bipartisan Congress delegation to visit Nepal in April second week
Mt Everest base camp to have high speed Internet soon, says report
Chinese FM to visit Nepal today amid Kathmandu's reservations on BRI
-
The closure of the Nepal-China border since 2020 has impacted Kathmandu's trade and economy with China, experts said raising questions regarding the geopolitical and strategic interest of both the countries' economic benefit through the transboundary Himalayan multi-dimensional connectivity network.
At a seminar organized by the Center for Social Inclusion and Federalism on BRI and Nepal China Relations in Kathmandu on Thursday, experts questioned if the relation of China-Nepal is based on friendship or just a mercantile partner, Khabar Hub reported.
According to the media outlet, as many as 80 participants attended the event including diplomats, bureaucrats, journalists and reporters, and scholars of various fields.
The seminar was organized at a time of the impending visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
During the seminar, three major themes were discussed by three separate panels.
The themes include BRI and Geopolitics: Risks and Opportunities, Nepal-China Cross-border Relations, and Nepal-China Trade, Transit, and Transport. Ajaya Bhadra Khanal, Arpan Gelal, and Shraddha Ghimire presented their research findings on the topics respectively.
The first panel emphasized the impacts of ensuing great power rivalry on Nepal and viewed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit from the same lens.
Furthermore, the panel discussed the contrasting models of diplomacy being practiced by Washington and Beijing and their averments towards one another regarding MCC and BRI, according to Khabar Hub.
Foreign Minister Wang is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Nepali counterpart Dr Narayan Khadka and is also expected to talk to various key leaders including President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and former Prime Ministers and key leaders K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the Nepal foreign ministry press release said.
Nepal has seen a rising discontent and suspicion among the people against Chinese projects and investments in the country, with recent large-scale protests against Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project in Eastern Nepal's Jhapa district.
Chinese officials say Wang's main agenda in Kathmandu is to reassess Beijing's geopolitical and security challenges, as China no longer feels secure in Nepal.
"Implementation of the BRI projects in Nepal is important for Beijing," says a second Kathmandu-based Chinese official who has long liaised between Kathmandu and Beijing. He was also speaking on the condition of anonymity. "But this time Beijing is more worried about the security challenges emanating from the compact's approval,"
During his visit, Foreign Minister Wang will also take stock of the political climate in Kathmandu, reported The Annapurna Express.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU