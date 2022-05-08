JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Pakistan dispatches aid of emergency relief items for Afghan flood victims
Business Standard

Nepali Sherpa breaks own record after scaling Mount Everest for 26th time

He also holds the record for most climbs over 8000 metres.

Topics
Mount Everest | Himalayas

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Kami Rita Sherpa
Kami Rita Sherpa, a Nepali mountaineer, waves towards media in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2019. Kami Rita summited Mount Everest on May 7, 2022, for a record 26th time, beating his own record set last year, REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A 52-year-old Nepali Sherpa has climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time, bettering his own record for most number of times to scale the world's highest peak, expedition planners said on Sunday.

Rita and his group of 11 Sherpa guides summitted the 8,848.86-metre peak at 6.55 pm (local time), said Dawa Sherpa, manager of Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd.

The Sherpas made the expedition to fix ropes along the trekking route, to help climbers ahead of the peak climbing season starting May.

This year the Department of Tourism, Nepal has issued permits to 316 individuals to climb the peak.

Rita scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994. Besides Mt Everest, Rita has also scaled Mt Godwin-Austen (K2), Mt Lhotse, Mt Manaslu and Mt Cho Oyu.

He also holds the record for most climbs over 8000 metres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, May 08 2022. 12:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.