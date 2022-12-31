JUST IN
WHO again urges China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation
7 killed, 5 injured in restaurant explosion in Turkey's Aydin: Guv
Ronaldo signs deal with Saudi club, becomes highest-paid footballer ever
Covid-mutation risk drives rush to test travellers from China across world
David Beckham tripled revenues to $40.9 million in 2021 before Qatar deal
Covid-19 strategy was 'optimised', says Chinese premier Xi Jinping
Russia hits Ukraine energy infra with 16 Iran-made drones, says officials
China appoints US envoy Qin Gang as new foreign minister to succeed Wang Yi
South Korea conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle successfully
South Korea's unannounced missile launch causes UFO scare in Seoul
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

New Omicron subvariant accounts for over 40% of new Covid-19 cases in US

New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 40.5 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the US in the week ending December 31, nearly doubling from the previous week

Topics
Coronavirus | USA

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 40.5 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the US in the week ending December 31, nearly doubling from the previous week, according to data updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

XBB.1.5 made up 21.7 per cent of the total cases in the previous week ending December 24, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recombinants of the BA.2 variant, XBB and XBB.1.5 together accounted for 44.1 per cent of the total cases in the country in the week ending December 31, CDC data showed.

The XBB variant has been driving up cases in parts of Asia, drawing concerns for its high infectiousness.

Another two Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for about 45 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the US in the latest week, CDC data showed.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.