7 killed, 5 injured in restaurant explosion in Turkey's Aydin: Guv

-
ALSO READ
How does a smartphone battery explode and how you can prevent it
Taliban member killed in mine explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province
2 killed, 13 injured in gas explosion in Pakistan's Karachi: Police
Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror', says Karnataka DGP
Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion; rescue efforts on
-
At least seven people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a restaurant in Turkey's western province of Aydin, the provincial governor said.
Initial findings show the blast occurred when the staff was replacing an empty gas cylinder in the kitchen at a restaurant in Nazilli district of Aydin, Governor Huseyin Aksoy told reporters on Friday.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said an investigation was launched into the explosion and one person was detained, Xinhua news agency reported.
Four of the people who lost their lives in the explosion were women and three were children, Demiroren News Agency reported.
Firefighters, health workers, and police were dispatched to the scene, the Demiroren report said, adding the fire caused by the explosion had been extinguished.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 09:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU