JUST IN
Covid-19 strategy was 'optimised', says Chinese premier Xi Jinping
Russia hits Ukraine energy infra with 16 Iran-made drones, says officials
China appoints US envoy Qin Gang as new foreign minister to succeed Wang Yi
South Korea conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle successfully
South Korea's unannounced missile launch causes UFO scare in Seoul
Vladimir Putin, Xi hold talks as Russia fires another Ukraine barrage
Militant attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Trump's team takes victory lap over dying subpoena of Jan 6 Committee
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to convene NSC meeting to discuss growing militancy
Protests in Pak's Gwadar threaten country's stability, China's CPEC dream
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
US stocks fall broadly with more losses; S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

David Beckham tripled revenues to $40.9 million in 2021 before Qatar deal

After the reporting period closed, the retired footballer faced public criticism for agreeing to promote Qatar despite concerns around the treatment of migrant workers

Topics
David Beckham | Qatar | football

Dasha Afanasieva | Bloomberg 

David Beckham, Photo: Bloomberg
David Beckham, Photo: Bloomberg

David Beckham tripled revenues from his brand and investments to £34 million ($40.9 million) in 2021 before signing a controversial sponsorship deal to promote Qatar ahead of the football World Cup.

After the reporting period closed, the retired footballer faced public criticism for agreeing to promote Qatar despite concerns around the treatment of migrant workers and the country’s record on human rights.

Some critics called on Beckham to donate the fee to LGBTQ charities, given homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and Beckham himself enjoys popularity in the gay community.

Besides Qatar, Beckham lends his brand to promote products such as Adidas and Diageo’s Haig Club whisky. Profit after tax at DB Ventures Ltd. rose to £19.6 million last year, up from £10.6 million in 2020.

Fashion Business

Beckham and his wife Victoria’s holding company, Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd., which owns DB Ventures Limited and Victoria Beckham’s fashion business, paid £6.3 million in dividends to the couple, compared to £7.1 million in 2020. A further £1.8 million was paid out after the reporting period.

The former Spice Girl’s fashion business narrowed its operating loss to £3.9 million from £6.8 million while growing revenue from Victoria Beckham branded fashion and beauty products by 13%.

The business’s Chief Executive Officer Marie LeBlanc de Reynies flagged further improvement this year.

“With the successful launch of leather goods in 2022 and the continuous acceleration of sales growth in beauty, we have high expectations.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on David Beckham

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 08:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.