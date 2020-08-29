JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Trump calls Harris 'incompetent', wants to see Ivanka as 1st woman Prez
Business Standard

New Zealand reports 13 new Covid-19 cases, total infections reach 1,376

New Zealand reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,376, the Ministry of Health said.

Topics
Coronavirus | New Zealand | Community Transmission

IANS  |  Wellington 

Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on track for regulatory review in October
General public were urged to seek medical advice immediately and to take a test if they develop symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

New Zealand reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,376, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry, two infected persons had arrived in New Zealand from India on August 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

The other 11 cases were community transmissions, 10 of whom were linked to the Auckland cluster.

The remaining case was still under investigation.

There were 11 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, including three in intensive care units, it added.

General public were urged to seek medical advice immediately and to take a test if they develop symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Auckland is currently under Covid-19 Alert Level 3, while the rest the country is at Level 2.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU