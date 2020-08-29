New Zealand reports 13 new Covid-19 cases, total infections reach 1,376

reported 13 new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,376, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry, two infected persons had arrived in from India on August 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

The other 11 cases were community transmissions, 10 of whom were linked to the Auckland cluster.

The remaining case was still under investigation.

There were 11 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, including three in intensive care units, it added.

General public were urged to seek medical advice immediately and to take a test if they develop symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Auckland is currently under Covid-19 Alert Level 3, while the rest the country is at Level 2.

