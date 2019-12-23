New Zealand volcano: Death toll rises to 19, two bodies still missing

The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcanic eruption earlier this month has risen to 19, the police said on Monday.

The bodies of two victims have not been recovered, a police officer said.



A police spokesman said that they had been informed of the latest death of another person late Sunday in an Auckland hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.



There were 14 patients being cared for at four hospitals around New Zealand, 10 of whom remained in critical condition, local media reported.White Island, a volcanic island, is a famous tourist attraction which people can explore by boat or helicopter. But now all tourist trips to the island have been suspended by authorities.