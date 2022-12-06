JUST IN
No democracy without freedom of expression: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
What we know about Iran's notorious 'morality police' and how it operates
Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party
China's Communist Party holds memorial meeting for ex-President Jiang Zemin
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi campaigns for Georgia Senate runoff
Ex-prez Trump's organisation criminal tax fraud trial in jury's hands
S African prez gets lifeline as ruling party stands by him despite scandal
Musk condemns Trump, says 'constitution is greater than any president'
'Free China!': Protesters near White House demand end of Covid curbs
South Korean President Yoon's approval rating rise to 38.9%: Poll
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Afghan girls allowed to take high school graduation exams, says Taliban
Business Standard

No democracy without freedom of expression: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to supporting all efforts that promote and uphold freedom of expression and free media

Topics
Shehbaz Sharif | democracy

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to supporting all efforts that promote and uphold freedom of expression and free media.

He was addressing an event organised by the Islamabad Journalist Safety Forum on the theme of the UN ten years Plan of Action, according to an official statement.

The Prime Minister said his government believes that the freedom of expression is sacrosanct and will remain at the heart of the development of democracy.

Shehbaz noted democracy and media reinforce each other and that there can be no democracy without freedom of expression and his government would be part of efforts aimed at making Pakistani democracy stronger through greater free media.

He pointed out that Pakistan became the first country in Asia to pass legislation on the 'Safety of Journalists' at the federal and the provincial level in Sindh province and offered support for the ongoing efforts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to legislate on the safety of journalists.

He said the Parliament passed a landmark Protection of Journalists and Media Professional Acts after thorough consultations with all the stakeholders, which recognises the rights of journalists and seeks to protect media persons from violence.

He assured the full implementation of this legislation.

The prime minister said his government believes that no journalists should be called out or attacked for exercising their freedom of expression as guaranteed under the constitution of Pakistan.

Referring to the murder of senior Journalist, Arshad Sharif, in Kenya, he said he wrote a letter to the Chief Justice to constitute a commission to investigate the murder.

The event coincided with the Supreme Court ordering the government to register a case against the killing of journalist Sharif who was killed in Kenya in October.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shehbaz Sharif

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 22:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.