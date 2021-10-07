Nobel Prize for literature awarded to Zanzibar-born Abdulrazak Gurnah

-
Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, the award-giving body said on Thursday.
The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million). He got the award “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”, said Swedish Academy.
($1 = 8.7856 Swedish crowns)
