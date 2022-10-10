JUST IN
Freedom misused by forces advocating violence and bigotry: EAM Jaishankar
China imposes fresh lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge after holiday
Malaysian PM Ismail Yaakob dissolves Parliament, calls for early elections
China's military threats will further divide both sides: Taiwan President
Russia trying to 'wipe us off', says Zelenskyy as explosions rock Ukraine
Russian missiles rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv
Harvard Business Review's 5 ideas that will reshape capitalism's next era
Kim Jong-un oversaw recent 'tactical nuclear' drills, says North Korea
Engineers restore external power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: IAEA
EAM Jaishankar arrives in Canberra to 'Tiranga welcome' for bilateral talks
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Freedom misused by forces advocating violence and bigotry: EAM Jaishankar
Business Standard

Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig share Nobel prize in economics for work on banks

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobel awards

Topics
Nobel Prize in Economics

Reuters 

Economic Sciences Nobel prize, Nobel prize

Former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke along with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize "for research on banks and financial crises", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

"Ben Bernanke in a paper from the 1983 showed with statistical analysis, and historical sources, that bank runs led to bank failures and this was the mechanism that turned a relatively ordinary recession into the depression in the 30s, the world's most dramatic, and, severe crisis that we have seen in the modern history," said John Hassler, member of committee for the Nobel Prize for Economics.

The trio join such luminaries as Paul Krugman and Milton Friedman, previous winners of the prize.

The majority of previous laureates have been from the United States. Only two women have ever won, Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

The economics prize is not one of the original five awards created in the 1895 will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel.

It was established by Sweden's central bank and first awarded in 1969, its full and formal name being the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nobel Prize in Economics

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 15:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.