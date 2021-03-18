-
ALSO READ
Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from UK's BT amid Huawei ban
Nokia starts production of its next generation 5G equipment in India
Nokia 5.3 review: This midrange smartphone covers the basics, but only that
Nokia 2.4 review: Steep price spoils it for this good 'budget' smartphone
Nokia 5.4 review: Striking design, clutter-free UI the only saving grace
-
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia sees its comparable operating margin growing to 10-13% in 2023, it said on Thursday.
Nokia said in a statement ahead of presentations to investors later in the day that it expected to grow faster than the market in 2023.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU