Austin's visit to highlight progress in US-India defence ties: Expert
Business Standard

Nokia sees its comparable operating margin growing to 10-13% in 2023

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia sees its comparable operating margin growing to 10-13% in 2023, it said on Thursday

Reuters  |  HELSINKI 

Nokia
Nokia office building

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia sees its comparable operating margin growing to 10-13% in 2023, it said on Thursday.

Nokia said in a statement ahead of presentations to investors later in the day that it expected to grow faster than the market in 2023.

 

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 12:38 IST

