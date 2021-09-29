North Korea's Hypersonic missile in early stage of development: S Korea

-
The hypersonic missile unveiled by the North Korea on Tuesday appeared to be in an early stage of development, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Wednesday.
The JCS said in a statement that when assessing the collected data, such as the detected speed of the hypersonic missile, which the DPRK test-fired and unveiled, it appeared to be in an early stage of development and may take a considerable time to be deployed for combat.
It noted that the missile could be detected and intercepted by the military assets of South Korea and the US, Xinhua news agency reported.
The statement came hours after the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said that the country test-fired the hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province on Tuesday morning.
It was the first test-launch, in which the country's Academy of Defence Science ascertained the stability of the engine as well as missile fuel ampoule that has been introduced for the first time, the KCNA reported.
The test-launch came after the North Korea tested cruise and ballistic missiles earlier this month.
--IANS
int/shs
