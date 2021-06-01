North Korea slams countries for storing excessive stock of Covid vaccines

-
-
North Korea has slammed some countries for storing an excessive stock of COVID-19 vaccines while others suffer from a lack of supplies.
In an official statement presented at the 74th World Health Assembly last week, North Korea also urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to help achieve a fair distribution of the vaccines across the globe.
"The development of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines might be the achievement for the common mankind whereas an unfair reality is to be seen that some countries are procuring and storing the vaccines more than its needs by inspiring the vaccine nationalism plainly when other countries can't even procure it with their affordability," it said, reported Yonhap News Agency.
Critising further Pyongyang also alleged countries for engaging in "national egoism with the vaccine and making bottleneck for the mass production of it by seeking only for the profit."
It then called on WHO to make an effort "for a thorough consideration in the moral and ethical phase of the health work to save the human life and for a removal of the global inequality."
It further added that North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the global pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls, since early last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
