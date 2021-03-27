North Korea warns US over Biden's condemnation over its missile launch

North Korea on Saturday warned US of its right to self-defence in response to President Joe Biden's recent condemnation of this week's missile tests by Pyongyang.

Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, made the statement, a day after Biden said that North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday was in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, Yonhap News reported

"We express our deep apprehension over the US chief executive faulting the regular testfire, the exercise of our state's right to self-defence, as the violation of UN 'resolutions' and openly revealing his deep-seated hostility toward the DPRK," vice-chairman said.

The North has left with no choice but to build invincible physical powers to defend its own country where it sees a constant military threat by Seoul and Washington to the Korean peninsula.

North Korea confirmed on Friday that it has tested-fired new tactical guided missiles a day earlier which marked the North's first launch of ballistic missiles in about a year and also the first since the inauguration of the Biden administration, according to Yonhap News.

"I think that the new US administration obviously took its first step wrong. If the US continues with its thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences, it may be faced with something that is not good," Ri further said a statement.

The recent launch came as the Biden administration prepares to announce a new policy on the North.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council could meet next week for a closed-door consultation over North Korea's missile launches, foreign media outlets reported Saturday.

