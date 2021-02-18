Biden administration to spend $1.4 billion aimed at schools

-
ALSO READ
Will introduce immigration bill 'immediately' after taking office: Biden
USA coronavirus update: President-elect Biden promises more relief efforts
Covid-19 vaccine: Joe Biden vows 100 million shots in first 100 days
Silicon Valley looking forward to Biden undoing Trump's immigration rules
US Presidential elections 2020: No place for hate in America, says Biden
-
The Biden administration says it will spend more than $1.4 billion to boost testing supplies and coordination as U.S. officials aim to return more students to the classroom.
The White House says it will spend $815 million to increase U.S. manufacturing of testing supplies that have been subject to frequent shortages for months, including materials used in laboratories and for rapid point-of-care tests.
Officials also announced $650 million to setup regional testing hubs around the country to help coordinate testing at K-8 schools, universities, homeless shelters and other gathering places.
The U.S. failure to provide fast, widespread testing is one of the most enduring stumbles in the federal government's response to COVID-19. As a candidate, Biden said his administration would deliver free, comprehensive testing at a national scale. He has asked Congress to provide $50 billion for testing in the stimulus bill before lawmakers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU