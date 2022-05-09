Not in favour of any narrative against US, will try to improve ties: Pak PM

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Pakistan: Sharif-led govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as new Punjab Governor
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the Pakistan government is not in favour of any narrative against the United States and will try to improve ties with the superpower, Pak media reported.
While talking to reporters in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said that the word 'revenge' doesn't lie in their dictionary. However, the law will find its own way. He vowed that the government will control the inflation rate soon, ARY News reported.
Referring to Imran Khan's protest, Shehbaz Sharif said, "Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has given prime minister-level security to him. If Imran Khan leads a march towards Islamabad within the legal boundaries, then he will be granted permission. The law will stop them from marching toward the federal government if they give statements of bloodshed."
Regarding the fresh polls in Pakistan, Prime Minister Sharif said that the final decision will be made by the coalition parties.
"Those who called me just an administrator are now witnessing my political moves. An electoral alliance cannot be ruled out for the next elections," Shehbaz Sharif said.
While answering a question of the journalist regarding Nawaz Sharif's return, Pakistan Prime Minister said that he will immediately return to the country after recovering his health. He further added that Nawaz Sharif's case is a judicial and legal affair, as reported by ARY News.
Earlier in the day, Imran Khan vowed to bring more than 3 million people to Islamabad after May 20 for a protest march, reported The Express Tribune.
Addressing a political gathering in Abbottabad, Imran claimed, "It is my faith that no matter how many containers they will erect, more than 3 million people will reach Islamabad."
Imran Khan also said that the present government is afraid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters' passion.
He further said that the PTI supporters would reach Islamabad against the 'imported government', The Express Tribune reported.
"This nation will never accept the robbers who came to power through an American conspiracy," Khan further alleged as he tried to recall his conspiracy theory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU