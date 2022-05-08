Ukraine war: Zelenskyy seeks 'united position' from EU on Russia sanctions

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia orders US diplomats to leave in retaliation amid Ukraine tensions
Antony Blinken to visit Ukraine as tensions between US-Russia escalate
Antony Blinken says Russia could invade Ukraine during Winter Olympics
-
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for more unity among EU countries in terms of sanctions against Russia.
"The European Union should be in a united position. They don't have it with respect to certain sanctions. For those sanctions the European Union introduced, we are thankful to them. However, they have to be thankful to themselves because the role of Russia against Ukraine, it's a war against the values that Ukraine defends, and these values are the values of the European Union countries," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News on Saturday.
He also criticized the United Nations and the UN Security Council for their alleged ineffectiveness in preventing hostilities.
"I'm open to saying about that organization [UN], especially on such high level, that it doesn't work," Zelenskyy said.
In contrast, he praised the role of Washington as a strong global leader, particularly in what concerns the anti-Russia sanctions campaign.
"So far, I think that the United States of America is the accelerator of the sanction policies and I think they do more than any other country. And this is the way it should be because they are the most powerful country right now. I see the same support with respect to sanctions from the United Kingdom," Zelenskyy said.
On Sunday, US President Joe Biden is expected to attend a virtual G7 meeting chaired by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The G7 leaders will be joined by Zelenskyy and will discuss the latest developments in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the operation's global impact and the efforts to support Ukraine by imposing severe costs on Russia, according to the White House.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia this past Wednesday, which needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect. Among other things, it suggests banning Russian oil imports, which Hungary and Slovakia have repeatedly said they are not ready to do immediately and would request exemptions.
EU ambassadors were given until the end of this week to reach an agreement on issues related to the bloc's planned oil embargo, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU