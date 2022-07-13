'Oh the irony lol': Musk reacts as Twitter sues him for breach of contract

-
ALSO READ
Virgin Hyperloop fires nearly half of its workforce, to focus on cargo
Elon Musk says new Tesla plants are 'money furnaces' losing billions
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over hiding his stake
Democrats attacking me and sidelining Tesla and SpaceX: Elon Musk
Elon Musk's net worth hits 11-month low, drops below $200 billion
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quick enough to react to a lawsuit filed against him by Twitter for breaching the USD 44 billion contract.
Minutes after news surfaced online that Twitter has sued him, Musk took to the microblogging site and just simply tweeted, "Oh the irony lol."
Without mentioning anything about the lawsuit, It's somehow clear that Musk has referred to the ongoing controversy, especially considering that, back in April, Twitter reportedly did not even want to go through with the deal.
As per The Verge, the lawsuit was filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday, accusing Musk of hypocrisy.
"Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfill his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," Twitter wrote in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit marks the beginning of what could be a protracted legal battle as Twitter seeks to hold Musk to his deal to pay USD 54.20 per share for the company.
Twitter, which is being repped by M & A powerhouse law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, alleged that Musk looked for an escape from the deal, which required a "material adverse effect" or breach of contract.
"Musk had to try to conjure one of those," the lawsuit stated.
Musk announced the termination of a USD 44 billion Twitter purchase deal in a letter sent by Musk's team to Twitter last week. Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.
In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at USD 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately USD 44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.
Back in June, Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.
A few days ago, Musk ridiculed Twitter for initiating a legal battle to force him to purchase the company. Musk tweeted four images of him laughing, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU