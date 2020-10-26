Oil prices extend losses on surge in Covid cases, increasing Libyan output

-
ALSO READ
Oil falls about 2% on Libyan crude output, coronavirus demand concerns
Oil rises 1% on economic hope; coronavirus fears check price gains
Oil prices slump again on storage capacity, global demand concerns
Oil prices mixed as coronavirus spike casts shadow over US demand
Oil falls 5% as economic outlook dims with rising coronavirus cases
-
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's losses, as increasing coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe raised worries about energy demand, while Libya's fast growing production also weighed on prices.
Brent was down $1, or 2.4%, at $40.77 by 0905 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $1.01, or 2.5%, to $38.84. Both contracts fell almost 2.5% last week.
The United States reported its highest number yet of new coronavirus infections in two days through Saturday, while in France new cases hit a record of more than 50,000 on Sunday. Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to curb the virus.
The rising number of cases "not only highlight the risks posed by immediate transport restrictions, but also dampen long-term demand expectations," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.
On the supply side, Libya's National Oil Corp ended its force majeure on exports from two key ports on Friday and said production would reach 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in four weeks, a quicker ramp-up than many analysts had predicted.
"In an environment where there are renewed worries over the demand outlook, the last thing the market needs right now is additional supply," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities strategy.
OPEC+, the group of producers including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia, is also set to increase output by 2 million bpd in January 2021 after cutting production by a record amount earlier this year.
"OPEC+ must not be careless and have to address the issue of the extra barrels appearing in the market, otherwise the days of relatively stable oil prices will be numbered," said oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga.
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated last week he may agree to extending OPEC+ oil production reductions.
In the United States, energy companies increased their rig count by five to take the total to 287 in the week to Oct. 23, the most since May, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said. The rig count is an indicator of future supply.
Still, investors increased their net long positions in U.S. crude futures and options during the week through Oct. 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision said on Friday.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; editing by David Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU