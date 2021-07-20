Oil prices resume drop as Covid pandemic and supply concerns weigh

-
ALSO READ
Oil gains after cyberattack forces shutdown of US fuel pipelines
Major Chinese investors in talks to buy stake in Saudi's oil firm Aramco
Tokyo 2020: Bajrang and Deepak seeded second by UWW for Olympics
Wrestler Deepak Punia pulls out of Poland Open due to hand injury
Oil slides from 2-month high on report of potential Iran nuclear deal
-
Oil dropped towards $68 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous session's steep slide, pressured by concern that rising COVID-19 infections could weaken demand again just when OPEC+ is increasing supply.
Monday's selloff had pushed oil to a two-month low and hit other riskier assets. While equities avoided a new selloff on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury and German bond yields also slipped as a reminder that investors remained worried.
"As things stand, it is hard to see prices staging a comeback unless virus jitters are brought back under control," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
"The market is clearly unsettled about the demand outlook."
Brent crude fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel by 1353 GMT, having slid by 6.8% on Monday. U.S. crude for August , which expires later on Tuesday, was down by $1.19, or 1.8%, at $65.23 after falling 7.5% on Monday. The September U.S. crude contract was down 1.6% at $65.31.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to increase output from August, unwinding more of the supply curbs put in place when the pandemic struck last year.
The Delta coronavirus variant is now the dominant strain worldwide, U.S. officials said on Friday.
Still, Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said it was unlikely to jeopardise the recovery of global growth, though it could cause "regional hiccups".
The coronavirus concerns outweighed support from tight oil supply in the near term. Crude inventories in the United States are expected to fall for a ninth week. OPEC, meanwhile, expects global oil demand to grow by 6.6% in 2021.
"Global demand still appears to be recovering dynamically, so the oil market should end up in supply deficit in the coming months despite the production hikes to be implemented by OPEC+," said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU