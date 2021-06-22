Tokyo 2020: Bajrang and Deepak seeded second by UWW for Olympics

-
The United World Wrestling(UWW) has announced seeding for the Tokyo Olympics in different weight categories of men's freestyle.
India's top hope for the Olympic medal in Tokyo, Bajrang Punia, is seeded second in the 65kg weight category by UWW behind the top-seeded Russian Gadzhimurad Rashidov.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia is in Russia as part of training for the showpiece event.
Bajrang has chosen Russia because of two reasons -- first, he will get a chance to spar with experienced and champion wrestlers there, and second, because of the quarantine rules of Poland, where the rest of the Indian team is based.
"In Poland, you had to quarantine for 14 days which is a long time for me. In Russia, you need not quarantine if you have tested negative for COVID-19," said the three-time world champion in a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India in May.
In the 86kg category Deepak Punia is seeded second behind Iranian Hassan Yazdani. The other Indian wrestler, Ravi Kumar Dahiya is seeded fourth in the 57kg category for the upcoming marquee event.
Deepak Punia won a silver medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in the freestyle 86 kg category and secured a place in the 2020 Summer Olympics while Ravi won a bronze medal in the same championship to book his place for Japan.
