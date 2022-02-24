Oil prices soar after Russia's Putin launch military action against Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Long overdue for Mumbai attack perpetrators to face justice: Blinken
Syria reports 2nd attack by Israeli missile on port of Latakia in a month
India, US call for perpetrators of 26/11 attacks to be brought to justice
How 9/11 attacks turned America into a debased, half-crazed, fading power
-
Oil prices surged by nearly $6 per barrel Thursday after President Vladimir Putin launched Russian military action in Ukraine.
Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. The price of US benchmark crude briefly surpassed $98 per barrel.
The ruble sank 7.5% to more than $87 to the US dollar.
The future for Germany's benchmark DAX index lost 5.3% and London's FTSE 100 was off 3.3% as Europe awakened to news of explosions in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.
Putin said Russia's military operation was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, a claim Washington had predicted he would make to justify an invasion.
US President Joe Biden denounced the attack as unprovoked and unjustified" and said Moscow would be held accountable, which many took to mean Washington and its allies would impose additional sanctions. Putin accused them of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and to offer Moscow security guarantees.
Both US and Brent crude oil were hovering near $100 per barrel by early Thursday European time.
Benchmark US crude was $5.66 higher at $96.76 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 25 cents to $92.10 on Wednesday.
Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced $5.41 to $99.46 per barrel in London. It lost 20 cents to $94.05 the previous session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU