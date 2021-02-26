Oil set for steady gains as economies shake off pandemic blues

-
ALSO READ
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
AG&P to invest Rs 2,700 cr on City Gas Distribution infra in Tamil Nadu
Attractive LNG prices to boost India's plan on gas-based economy
Gas distribution giant GAIL announces Rs 1,046.35 cr share buyback
Govt expects global oil majors will join race for $6.5-bn BPCL sale
-
Oil prices will stage a steady recovery this year as vaccines reach more people and speed an economic revival, with further impetus coming from stimulus and output discipline by top crude producers, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
The survey of 55 participants forecast Brent crude would average $59.07 per barrel in 2021, up from last month's $54.47 forecast.
This is the biggest month-on-month upward revision for the yearly forecast in Reuters polls going back until at least 2016.
Brent has averaged around $58.80 so far this year. [O/R]
"Travel and leisure activity look set to catch up to buoyant manufacturing activity due to the mix of stimulus, confidence, vaccines, and more targeted pandemic measures," said Norbert Ruecker of Julius Baer.
"Against these demand dynamics, the supply side is unlikely to catch up on time, leaving the oil market in tightening mode for months to come."
Analysts raise oil price forecasts as global vaccinations accelerate
Of the 41 respondents who participated in both the February and January polls, 32 raised their forecasts.
Most analysts said the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) may ease current output curbs when they meet on March 4, but would still agree to maintain supply discipline.
"With OPEC+ endeavouring to keep global oil production below demand, inventories should continue falling this year and allow prices to rise further," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
Oil demand was seen growing by 5-7 million barrels per day in 2021, as per the poll.
Oil prices versus OPEC production
However, experts said any deterioration in the COVID-19 situation and the possible lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iran could hold back oil's recovery.
The poll forecast U.S. crude to average $55.93 per barrel in 2021 versus January's $51.42 consensus.
Analysts expect U.S. production to rise moderately this year, although new measures from U.S. President Joe Biden to tame the oil sector could curb output in the long run.
"A structural shift away from fossil fuels" may prevent oil from returning to the highs of previous decades, said Economist Intelligence Unit analyst Cailin Birch.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arpan Varghese, Noah Browning and Barbara Lewis)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU