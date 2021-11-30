Oil slides, yen gains as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

-
ALSO READ
Abolish tax havens: Oxfam India on Pandora papers revelations
US very honest about its concerns on safe havens with Pakistan: Pentagon
Europe's Covid-19 lockdown rattles Wall Street, boosts safe-havens
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
Ensure no safe havens anywhere for those who betray India: PM to CVC, CBI
-
By David Randall
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices slid and global stock benchmarks fell Tuesday after a warning from drugmaker Moderna that existing vaccines are unlikely to be effective against the new coronavirus variant pushed investors into safe havens such as Treasury bonds and the yen.
"There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level," Moderna's chief executive Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview.
"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to . . .are like 'this is not going to be good'," Bancel said.
Bancel had earlier said on CNBC that there should be more clarity on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron in about two weeks, but that it could take months to begin shipping a reworked vaccine designed for the new variant.
"It's not good news, and it's coming from someone who should know," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Joe Capurso. "Markets have reacted in exactly the way you'd expect them to."
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.39% following broad declines in Europe and Asia. Concerns that the new coronavirus variant would lead to more travel restrictions continued to hammer European travel and leisure stocks, wich are on pace for the biggest monthly fall since the initial COVID-19 lockdowns in March 2020.
In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 237.71 points, or 0.68%, to 34,898.23, the S&P 500 lost 30.51 points, or 0.66%, to 4,624.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.57 points, or 0.36%, to 15,725.26.
"This whipsaw price action could become a regular feature over the next couple of weeks as information on the variant trickles out and we get a much better understanding of what we're dealing with," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "For now, markets will remain very sensitive to indications that vaccines may not protect us this winter as much as we hoped."
Omicron worries sent the yield on 10-year German Bunds - regarded as one of the safest assets in the world - to its lowest in just over a week at -0.345%.
Most other benchmark 10-year yields in the euro zone fell by a similar amount, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields tumbled 7.5 bps to around 1.45%.
The Japanese yen - traditionally viewed as safe harbour due to its role as a funding currency - was near its highest level of the month at 112.98 yen. [/FRX]
Fed chairman Jerome Powell will appear before Congress later Tuesday to discuss the central bank's outlook for inflation. In prepared remarks, Powell said that "the emergence of the new Omicron variant could reduce people's willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply-chain disruptions." [L1N2SK1FQ]
Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,795.68 an ounce.
In the commodity markets, U.S. crude recently fell 3.75% to $67.33 per barrel and Brent was at $70.94, down 3.4% on the day.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU