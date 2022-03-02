Oil soars to $113 as Russian supply disruptions increase amid sanctions

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
Brent crude drops 2% to $91.14 per barrel on Iranian oil hopes
Oil prices can hit $125 a barrel if Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens: Analysts
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Oil prices ease after 7-year high as Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia
-
By Noah Browning
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices surged on Wednesday as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying Ukraine conflict, while traders scrambled to seek alternative oil sources in an already tight market.
Brent crude futures rose by more than $8, touching a peak of $113.02 a barrel, the highest since June 2014, before easing to $111.53, up by $6.56 or 6.3% by 0950 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also jumped more than $8 a barrel, hitting the highest since August 2013 before losing some steam to trade up $6.39 or 6.2% to $109.80 a barrel.
"Due to limited diversification options, any disruption to Russia's energy exports will result in another energy crisis in Europe," said Kaho Yu, principal Asia analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
"Although the U.S. has called for a global oil reserve release, oil prices are likely to remain above $100 unless significant alternative supplies enter the market."
Trade in Russian oil was in disarray as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for crude as Western sanctions and pullouts by private companies squeezed Russia. [L1N2V42EN]
Russian oil exports account for around 8% of global supply.
Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see the firm pull out of managing large production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East.
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader "has no idea what's coming" in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil by International Energy Agency member countries agreed on Tuesday failed to reassure the market, and prices rose after the announcement.
Meanwhile the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, are due to meet on Wednesday, where they are expected to stick to plans to again raise their monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day.
In a move likely to exacerbate global supply tightness, buyers are avoiding oil from the CPC pipeline originating in Kazakhstan, source of over 1% of the world's supply, due to sanctions concerns.
(Additioanl reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Muyu Xu in Beijing; editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU