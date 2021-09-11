On 20th anniversary of 9/11, Biden commemorates victims, calls for unity

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden to present troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan on Wednesday
US President, First Lady to travel all three sites of 9/11 terror attacks
It's time to end America's longest war: Joe Biden on Afghanistan
On 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, America is an unreliable superpower
Joe Biden to host Afghanistan President at the White House on June 25
-
On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, US President Joe Biden commemorated the lives of 2,977 people who lost their lives on the day twenty years ago.
"To the families of 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia and Shanksville, Pennsylvania and a thousand more who were injured. America commemorates you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video message posted on the Twitter account of the US President.
He also said this tragedy highlights how even at our most vulnerable, unity is our greatest strength.
Biden also lauded forces who risked and gave their lives in and after the attacks.
"We honour the firefighters, police officers, EMTs and construction workers, doctors and nurses, faith leaders, service members, and all of the everybody people who gave their all to rescue, recover and rebuild," he added.
Earlier, the White House informed that Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. More than 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks. In a span of just 102 minutes, both towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda operatives crashed into them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU