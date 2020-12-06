Only 27 out of 249 congressional Republicans acknowledge Biden's victory

-
Just 27 out of 249 US congressional Republicans acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's election victory over incumbent President Donald Trump, a month after Biden was projected the winner of the presidential elections with a convincing electoral-vote margin.
According to a survey by Washington Post, two of the Republicans in US Congress consider Trump as the winner of the presidential polls despite evidence showing otherwise, while 220 members of the Republican Party have declined to comment on who won the election.
The survey began after Trump posted a 46-minute video on Wednesday where he claimed that he had defeated Biden and leveled wild and unsubstantiated allegations of 'corrupt forces' who stole the outcome from him.
Just eight Republicans, consisting of 3 per cent of all GOP lawmakers, have voiced support for Trump's current strategy of claiming victory and asking state legislatures to declare him the victor in states where he was defeated.
Washington Post reported that the complicit silence of the Republicans now comes as the President continues to mount a campaign against the democratic outcome of an election.
Meanwhile, US Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday said the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
The Trump campaign has suffered multiple losses in its post-election legal challenges to overturn the results, including defeats in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin.
Biden was projected as the winner of the Presidential elections by various media outlets in the US after he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark.
