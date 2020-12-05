Biden says jobs report 'grim,' relief package needed now and in January

By Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect said in a statement on Friday the November U.S. jobs report underlined the need for urgent action on coronavirus relief but that any package passed by Congress now would not suffice and that more would be needed in January.

"This is a grim jobs report. It shows an economy that is stalling," he said, adding he was "encouraged" by bipartisan Senate efforts on a $900 billion relief package. "Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people. But any package passed in the lame duck session is not enough. ... Congress will need to act again in January."

(Reporting By Tim Ahman and Susan Heavey; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)